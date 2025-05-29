Missi Pyle Trashes Trump's Chrisley Pardons, Compares Admin to Reality TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Missi Pyle ain’t holding back when it comes to President Trump’s headline-grabbing pardon of Todd and Julie Chrisley -- she straight-up compared the whole thing to a reality TV show gone rogue.

TMZ caught the actress Wednesday at LAX, where she tells us the Prez is basically running "The Apprentice 2.0" ... with the country stuck watching to see who’s getting booted or blessed next.

You gotta check out the clip 'cause Missi didn't flinch when she asked if she thought Trump felt a weird kinship with the Chrisleys -- ya know, fellow reality TV stars with a flair for drama, and criminal convictions.

Missi said it feels like Fox News personalities are low-key running the country.

As for hope? She’s holding onto it -- detailing in-depth in our video of how there’s way more people who think the administration is total BS ... like Bruce Springsteen.