Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Savannah's Good Looks Got Trump to Pardon Chrisleys

Play video content Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel says Donald Trump wasn't just thinking with his heart when he pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley ... he may have been considering another part of his anatomy, too -- 'cause Jimmy thinks Savannah Chrisley's good looks helped her parents' case.

The talk show host lit into POTUS for letting Todd and Julie out of prison after serving just 2 years of 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahchrisley

Jimmy says, "The real reason Trump released the Chrisleys is because A) their daughter is good-looking, and B) she spoke in support of him last year at the RNC."

Kimmel plays a clip of Savannah talking about how Trump called her to tell her the good news, and he drops a line about other families dealing with incarceration ... in El Salvador.

Hot blondes and loyalty, Jimmy says ... that's the real way to President Trump's heart.

Play video content Fox News

We told you all about the Chrisleys' pardons, which were announced Tuesday. The president officially signed off on them Wednesday, and Savannah made a statement outside the Florida prison where her father was about to be released -- she even noted some people were speculating about what she had to do to get these pardons ... "I didn't have to do anything, other than stand firm in my beliefs and my convictions and fight for my parents and fight for what was right."

Todd and Julie were set free last night.

Play video content

Savannah later shared a clip of Todd's rock-hard arms ... 'cause the reality TV star was gettin' buff behind bars. Full video of their release from prison -- and Todd's jacked bod -- will be featured in the family's upcoming reality show.