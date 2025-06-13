Alleged Antonio Brown Shooting Target Claims Dispute Stemmed From Money Remark

Play video content TMZSports.com

The man who Antonio Brown allegedly tried to kill in a shooting last month says the dispute that led to the gunfire was sparked by a remark about money.

Zül-Qarnain Nantambu joined Charles and Elex on "TMZ Live" on Friday and explained he and Brown had big beef long before their differences turned physical outside of a celebrity boxing event back on May 16.

Play video content 5/16/25

Nantambu alleged that a few years ago, when they were both in Dubai for a Floyd Mayweather fight, Brown stole some jewelry from him. Nantambu said the incident actually resulted in a lawsuit, which he claims ended in a judgment against the former NFL star.

Nantambu said when he hit up Adin Ross' Brand Risk event in Miami and saw Brown there -- he reminded the ex-Steelers receiver about the debt he owed ... "and then that's when the attack happened."

Nantambu claimed Brown hit him ... and then several of the athlete's friends raced in to tag him as well. He said it all resulted in him needing seven stitches just above his eye.

He added that he believes a bullet that Brown eventually fired at him toward the end of the altercation might have grazed his neck.

Play video content

As you know, an arrest warrant for Brown has been issued over the allegations ... but he hasn't seemed to sweat it much -- posting a video of him Friday riding a bike with a smile on his face.