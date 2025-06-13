Antonio Brown All Smiles On Bike Ride Despite Arrest Warrant

Play video content

Antonio Brown doesn't seem to be sweating his arrest warrant ... the former NFL superstar just posted a video of him grinning ear to ear while on a bike ride.

The ex-Steelers wideout shared the footage on his Instagram page Friday afternoon ... appearing to show he's not worried about the felony charge he's now facing in Florida.

Brown can be seen in the clip pedaling a two-wheeler, all with a huge smile on his face.

It's unclear where he is -- though it seems to be somewhere in the Middle East. It's also not known when the vid was taken -- but based on some of his recent IG posts, Brown does look like he's been somewhere near Dubai for the past few days to promote a crypto casino platform.

5/16/25

Cops in the Miami area, as you know by now, are currently looking for Brown ... after they allege he stole a security guard's gun and attempted to kill a man during a dispute outside of a May 16 celebrity boxing match.