Antonio Brown Attempted To Kill Man With Gun Stolen From Security Guard, Cops Say

Antonio Brown is wanted in Florida, after cops say he stole a security guard's gun and tried to kill a man outside of a celebrity boxing match last month.

TMZ Sports has obtained the arrest warrant that was issued this week for Brown ... and in it, there all kinds of troubling allegations against the former NFL superstar.

Play video content 5/16/25

According to the document, Brown and Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu were seen on surveillance video getting into an argument near Adin Ross' May 16 Brand Risk event in Miami, before Brown could be seen hitting Nantambu with "a closed fist."

"Several other individuals began attacking Mr. Nantambu," the doc states, "escalating the situation to three individuals against one."

Play video content 5/16/25 Check the Star

Cops say security intervened to break up the tiff -- and as one of the guards wrestled to control Brown, the ex-Steelers receiver allegedly ripped a gun from the guy's right hip area.

Cops wrote in the document Brown then held the firearm in his left hand and appeared to chase after Nantambu.

"Cell phone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing towards Mr. Nantambu on the outside sidewalk," cops claimed in the doc. "The video captures two shots which occur as Mr. Brown is within several feet of Mr. Nantambu. The video also captures Mr. Nantambu ducking after the first shot is heard."

According to the document, Nantambu said in an interview with police on May 21 that Brown did shoot at him following their physical altercation ... and one of the bullets possibly grazed him in the neck. Cops wrote Nantambu had "visible injuries."

As you know, police did initially respond to the incident and did detain Brown briefly at the scene. They noted in the arrest warrant he did not have a gun on his person ... and after they could not find a victim at the scene, they let him go.

The warrant states Brown is wanted on one felony charge of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. It also notes he will be required to post a $10,000 bond while remaining under house arrest as he awaits trial.

For Brown's part, he said in a statement following the incident on May 17 he "was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

"Police temporarily detained me," he added, "until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."