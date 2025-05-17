Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Antonio Brown Runs Through Crowd With What Looks Like Gun, on Video

Antonio Brown Holding What Appears to Be Gun, on Video ... Shots Ring Out Shortly After

Published
051725_antonio_brown_gunshots_kal
GUNSHOTS RING OUT
Antonio Brown seems to have had a weapon in his hands at some point during his tense altercation with alleged robbers last night -- right before gunshots cut through the night air.

The former professional NFL player was caught on camera after leaving Adin Ross' Brand Risk kickboxing event Friday night ... appearing to hold a piece in his left hand.

051725-antonio-brown-shooting

At first, he's walking alongside a pal -- before he starts running through the crowd, turns a corner out and raises his arm.

Then, multiple shots echo loudly in the air. We can't say for certain that Brown's the one who fires the gun, but check out the video and decide for yourself.

051725_antonio_brown_kal
AB BRAWLIN'
TMZSports.com

We first shared exclusive video of Brown getting into a brawl with a bunch of dudes after the event -- throwing haymakers before some big men got in the middle and broke it up.

Brown was handcuffed at the scene, but ultimately wasn't arrested ... and, he later took to social media to claim these dudes tried to jump him -- and, he's considering pressing charges against them.

Worth noting ... several people hanging around Brown during the incident say Brown had a gun and fired the shots -- but, AB hasn't said anything about using his weapon.

We've reached out to Brown for comment ... so far, no word back.

