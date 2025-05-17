Antonio Brown Runs Through Crowd With What Looks Like Gun, on Video

Holding What Appears to Be Gun, on Video ...

Antonio Brown seems to have had a weapon in his hands at some point during his tense altercation with alleged robbers last night -- right before gunshots cut through the night air.

The former professional NFL player was caught on camera after leaving Adin Ross' Brand Risk kickboxing event Friday night ... appearing to hold a piece in his left hand.

At first, he's walking alongside a pal -- before he starts running through the crowd, turns a corner out and raises his arm.

Then, multiple shots echo loudly in the air. We can't say for certain that Brown's the one who fires the gun, but check out the video and decide for yourself.

We first shared exclusive video of Brown getting into a brawl with a bunch of dudes after the event -- throwing haymakers before some big men got in the middle and broke it up.

Brown was handcuffed at the scene, but ultimately wasn't arrested ... and, he later took to social media to claim these dudes tried to jump him -- and, he's considering pressing charges against them.

Alina Rose spotted Antonio Brown with his g*n and his shots fired 👀 pic.twitter.com/OM7U2tiZnw — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) May 17, 2025 @InternetH0F

Worth noting ... several people hanging around Brown during the incident say Brown had a gun and fired the shots -- but, AB hasn't said anything about using his weapon.