Antonio Brown Says He Loves Tom Brady Despite Past Issues

Antonio Brown has targeted Tom Brady countless times on his popular social media accounts, but it might just be a master class in engagement farming -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports in the real world, he actually loves his former quarterback.

The former NFL superstar is arguably more popular in retirement thanks to his viral X posts ... and while some folks have speculated the content isn't coming from AB himself, there have been several shots directed at TB12 regardless of who actually hit the publish button.

AB's account posted several memes trolling Brady amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen ... and he even shared a photoshopped nude pic of the model at one point.

It was kinda puzzling stuff at the time ... especially considering TB12 went out on a limb twice to help AB back on track after off-field problems -- once in New England, and again in Tampa Bay, where they won a Super Bowl together.

AB recently shared some DMs from the GOAT he got back in the day, too ... which Brady actually addressed on the "Impaulsive" podcast this week, saying he was hoping to bring out the best in him.

When we asked about Brady's comments, Brown initially joked "traditional marijuana" is what helped him in life, not the seven-time champ ... before ultimately admitting how he really feels about the guy.

"I love Tom Brady, man. Tob Brady gave me a good opportunity to play football ... I don't know about the life thing, I think he's going too far."