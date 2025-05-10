Packers Star Elgton Jenkins Involved In Strip Club Dispute ... Cops Called To Mitigate

Elgton Jenkins -- the Green Bay Packers star who signed a $68 million deal in 2022 -- was involved in a tense dispute at a strip club last week that required a police presence to mitigate.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the NFL offensive lineman and some of his friends hit up King of Diamonds in Atlanta at around 11:30 PM on May 1 -- and a short time after they arrived, they began quarrelling with some of the establishment's workers.

Play video content

Jenkins and his crew had paid to get into the spot -- but when it wasn't as lively as they had been told it was, they asked for a refund.

A spat ensued -- as there was apparently some difficulty in returning the money back to the footballer.

The Forest Park Police Department was actually called out to the scene ... and in body camera footage we obtained, you can see multiple officers arrived to get a handle on the situation.

Fortunately, cooler heads ultimately prevailed and the club gave Jenkins his money back. Cops left without having to make any arrests or issue any citations.

Jenkins was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft -- and he's played in 87 games for the Packers since. He's made two total Pro Bowls, and is widely regarded as one of the best interior linemen in the NFL.