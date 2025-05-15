Uber Driver Flashes Gun on Miami Rapper, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@krissycelessss

Wild video shows an enraged Uber driver pointing a gun at an unsuspecting passenger and her pal as they're ordered to ditch the ride early.

Check it out ... the wide-eyed Uber driver is repeatedly shouting at Krissy Celess -- an up-and-coming Miami rapper known as Bomb Ass Krissy -- and her friend to exit her vehicle, claiming they're "harassing" her and "no longer in the right" while on the phone with police.

Both passengers argue they're doing nothing wrong, and Krissy can be heard saying the driver's "got them crazy eyes" -- which seemingly pushes her over the edge ... 'cause she whips out a gun and points it right at her as she continues demanding she get out of the car.

Krissy decides it's her time to exit the vehicle ... and she warns the driver the clip will go viral as she speeds away.

Alongside her Instagram clip, Krissy pleads with followers to "help us get her off the streets before she potentially harms another passenger."

Looks like her plea is being answered ... 'cause Uber tells us the incident is "extremely concerning" and the woman has been removed from the platform.

Plus, the Hollywood, FL Police Department tells us they're also investigating the matter after Krissy filed a report that a gun had been pulled on her.

Detectives confirm the victims were not injured. No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.