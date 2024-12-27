Chipotle Customer Slams Worker In Face With Burrito Bowl, Video

Play video content X/ @NATERERUN

A Chipotle customer smashed an employee in the face with a burrito bowl after she didn't get a refund for her Uber Eats order -- and the food fight was partially caught on video!

Check it out ... the footage begins with the unhappy customer behind the counter at a Chipotle restaurant in Washington D.C. -- making her own food with the stunned staff surrounding her.

At first, some of the workers try to stop her from helping herself to the grub ... but their efforts fall flat.

The woman keeps serving herself until one fed-up employee steps in and grabs the bowl, attempting to take it away ... but, the customer slams the dish in the employee's face, causing food to fly everywhere.

The employee, Roberto Hernandez, was later interviewed by WUSA9 News ... and he said the customer stormed inside the restaurant last week, demanding a refund after she claimed Uber Eats delivered the wrong order.

Hernandez said he tried to reason with her, explaining that she needed to get a refund for her burrito bowl from Uber Eats, and not directly from the restaurant ... but the customer wouldn't listen, according to Hernandez.

He says that's when she went behind the counter to make her own burrito bowl, sparking the confrontation with workers. Hernandez says he's been traumatized by the incident ... while the woman told the news org she "was right to a certain extent" -- adding, "“I’m not saying what I did was right but I’m not saying what I did was wrong."

Chipotle also issued a statement to WUSA9, saying the company is working with local law enforcement and hopes justice will be served in this case.

TMZ obtained a copy of the police report filed by Hernandez ... the report says the incident occurred December 21 when cops responded to a call for an assault at Chipotle.

Hernandez told cops the customer tossed the burrito bowl at him after he tried to grab it, and then left the store with a second bowl filled with food.