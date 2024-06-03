Chipotle Chaos Unfolds as Three Customers Launch Food Fight Against Cashier

Play video content TikTok/@quali_tee_392

A wild food fight broke out at a Northern California Chipotle when 3 female customers tried to fight a cashier, turning the place into a burrito battleground ... all on camera, of course.

This whole ordeal went down Friday -- and, as you can see, one furious woman dressed all in black leaps onto a table, screaming at the cashier ... while her other 2 pals also unleash chaos, undeterred by a man trying to play referee and stop them.

The women completely ignored horrified onlookers, with the table-topper and her ground-level sidekick flinging items to the ground. All this, despite no one knowing what kicked off the brawl in the first place ... in any case, it was definitely on once they started chucking crap.

Now, in terms of the police response to this mayhem -- a Vallejo PD rep tells TMZ ... they were called to the Chipotle on Admiral Callaghan Lane shortly after 5 PM that day, responding to reports of a disturbance stirred up by the unruly women.

However, we're told when the cops showed up, the girls had pulled a vanishing act ... and the employee involved was also gone.

The police left a card for the involved employee, letting him know they'd been there. They also told us they responded again this morning (Monday) but it's unclear what unfolded in that situation. Either way -- it doesn't sound like anyone was held to account for this.