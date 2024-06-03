Bebe Rexha Has Fans Booted From Show For Throwing Items At Her

Play video content TMZ.com

Bebe Rexha once again got pelted with stuff onstage at her latest gig -- but this time, she wasn't having it ... getting the troublemakers kicked out pronto -- and we've got the clip!

The singer was rocking out to one of her hits in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Saturday when she suddenly stopped the music to call out a guy for allegedly throwing stuff at her and wrecking the show for everyone ... this before having security boot him out.

In footage obtained by TMZ, you can hear Bebe's frustration as she tells the guy cops have been called ... telling him it didn't have to come to this, but his behavior left her no choice.

Another angle captured by a fan reveals it wasn’t just one alleged troublemaker -- some on the ground say Bebe had upwards of 10 people kicked out for the same offense ... but that number isn't quite confirmed. In any case, it seems there was more than one offender.

In the clip, Bebe reminds one of the perpetrators, "If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer!"

The crowd cheers in support, even though BR quickly clarified she was joking about the comment, making it crystal clear she has no desire to get hit with a phone, no matter the payout.

You'll recall ... Bebe needed stitches after a phone viciously smacked her in the face during a NYC concert last year -- which left her face incredibly bruised.

Her alleged attacker claimed he just wanted Bebe to take pics on his phone and apologized for his actions -- but it still landed him in hot water at the time.