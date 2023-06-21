Bebe Rexha Emotional At First Show Back, Thankful For 'No Phones In The Face'

Play video content

Bebe Rexha is thankin' the Lord for getting through her most recent performance without taking a cell phone to the face ... getting emotional onstage just days after getting clocked.

The singer bounced back to performance mode at The Fillmore in Philly Tuesday night while still donning a bandage above her eye. As the show was coming to a close, she jokingly announced, "No phones in the face, thank God."

Bebe then started one of her hits, "In the Name of Love," but doesn't get very far -- stopping after getting emotional in front of the crowd.

To be fair, it's been a wild few days for Bebe -- it was during her show Sunday night in Manhattan when a rogue phone hit her in the face, taking her to the ground.

Bebe's fans were outraged at Nicolas Malvagna, the alleged attacker -- but his lawyer Todd A Spodek told us he chucked the tech towards the singer in hopes of getting her to take a pic with it.