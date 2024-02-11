Bebe Rexha Storms Off Stage After Blasting Sound Quality

Play video content

Bebe Rexha decided her performance in Las Vegas last night wasn't "Meant To Be" ... 'cause she bailed in the middle of a performance plagued by technical issues.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan Saturday night ... and apparently her mic wasn't working well 'cause she blated the poor sound quality.

BR said, "Hold up, hold up. I love you but you gotta figure out the f***ing mic system..." before saying she wanted to put on a "good f***ing show."

Clearly, Bebe didn't think that was possible, 'cause she stomped off the stage instead, putting an end to the whole performance.

It's not clear exactly how much she performed, but we know she did at least a couple songs, 'cause quite a few pics and videos are floating around of her on the stage.

We talked to her on the event's red carpet before the freakout ... and she didn't sound totally ready to hit the stage.

Rexha told us she'd actually gambled away a lot of freakin' money Saturday -- $3,000 in five minutes according to her -- and she was only taking on the performance for the paycheck.

