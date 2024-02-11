Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bebe Rexha Storms Off Stage After Blasting Sound Quality

Bebe Rexha Fix The F***ing Sound Quality ... Storms Off Stage in Vegas

2/11/2024 3:30 PM PT
BYE BYE, BEBE!!!

Bebe Rexha decided her performance in Las Vegas last night wasn't "Meant To Be" ... 'cause she bailed in the middle of a performance plagued by technical issues.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan Saturday night ... and apparently her mic wasn't working well 'cause she blated the poor sound quality.

Bebe Rexha performs
Getty

BR said, "Hold up, hold up. I love you but you gotta figure out the f***ing mic system..." before saying she wanted to put on a "good f***ing show."

Clearly, Bebe didn't think that was possible, 'cause she stomped off the stage instead, putting an end to the whole performance.

Bebe Rexha Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Bebe Rexha Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

It's not clear exactly how much she performed, but we know she did at least a couple songs, 'cause quite a few pics and videos are floating around of her on the stage.

NEEDING A PAYDAY
TMZ.com

We talked to her on the event's red carpet before the freakout ... and she didn't sound totally ready to hit the stage.

Rexha told us she'd actually gambled away a lot of freakin' money Saturday -- $3,000 in five minutes according to her -- and she was only taking on the performance for the paycheck.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

All of it seemed like a joke at the time ... though with Bebe's pissed-off walk-off, maybe the lost cash was affecting her a little more than she was letting on.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later