Antonio Brown Arrested at Adin Ross’ Boxing Event After Fight, on Video

Play video content TMZSports.com

Antonio Brown had a wild Friday night -- walking out of Adin Ross' Brand Risk kickboxing event Friday night in handcuffs after a serious brawl ... and we have it on video.

Check it out ... the NFL star gets into a serious scuffle with several people outside the Miami, Florida venue. The video shows him being aggressively pulled to the ground ... after which he gets up and kicks the individual who tackled him before trying to escape the chaos.

Next thing we know ... he's being walked to a police vehicle in handcuffs.

He wasn't detained for long -- a source tells TMZ he was carted away by officers but returned to the venue about 20 minutes later as a free man.

Antonio corroborates that detail with a tweet he shared following the incident, claiming he was not arrested and just temporarily detained while officers received his side of the story.

He claims he was jumped by "multiple individuals" who tried to rob him of his jewelry and cause him "physical harm." He says he will be taking legal action against the alleged perpetrators.

Alina Rose spotted Antonio Brown with his g*n and his shots fired 👀 pic.twitter.com/OM7U2tiZnw — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) May 17, 2025 @InternetH0F

AB did not mention the two gunshots heard in several angles of the altercation circulating on social media. Several reports allege he is the one who fired off the gun in self-defense -- and in one video, a person behind the camera tells a responding officer he has a gun.

Despite being roughed up, it appears the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was feeling well enough to join Adin's livestream after the incident. It appears he suffered no serious injuries.

antonio brown pulled back up on adin ross stream after almost getting his chain snatched outside and letting off g*nshots pic.twitter.com/MVWKi9ueXS — clipsta (@clipsxllc) May 17, 2025 @clipsxllc