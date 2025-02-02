Antonio Brown Defends Controversial X Behavior, It's 'Comedy'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Offended by Antonio Brown's X page? The former NFL star says you shouldn't be ... telling TMZ Sports all of his crass content is supposed to be "comedy."

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has found himself in hot water repeatedly over the last year or so over some commentary he's made on Elon Musk's app.

It's drawn so much criticism, people have come to label AB as a misogynistic racist ... but when we got him out at LAX this week, he told us everyone needs to chill.

Brown says his posts are meant to "put a smile on people's faces" ... and nothing further.

"Take it with a grain of salt and happiness," he said.

Brown added one of his main goals with his account is to bridge communities ... and make "the uncomfortable comfortable."

"Smokes and jokes," he said. "Smokes and jokes."

Brown went on to thank Musk for giving him and others the platform -- before telling us he's pleased the billionaire assisted in Donald Trump's election as well.