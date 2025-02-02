Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Antonio Brown Defends Controversial X Behavior, It's 'Comedy'

Antonio Brown Stop Taking My X Page Seriously ... It's Just Comedy!!!

Published
013025_antonio_brown_kal
THE G.O.A.T. TROPHY
TMZSports.com

Offended by Antonio Brown's X page? The former NFL star says you shouldn't be ... telling TMZ Sports all of his crass content is supposed to be "comedy."

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has found himself in hot water repeatedly over the last year or so over some commentary he's made on Elon Musk's app.

Antonio Brown Caitlin Clark Tweet_

He's ruffled feathers with Tayvis supporters, Caitlin Clark fans, Tom Brady lovers ... and even those who enjoy Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain's content.

It's drawn so much criticism, people have come to label AB as a misogynistic racist ... but when we got him out at LAX this week, he told us everyone needs to chill.

Antonio Brown travis kelce

Brown says his posts are meant to "put a smile on people's faces" ... and nothing further.

"Take it with a grain of salt and happiness," he said.

Brown added one of his main goals with his account is to bridge communities ... and make "the uncomfortable comfortable."

antonio brown
Getty

"Smokes and jokes," he said. "Smokes and jokes."

Brown went on to thank Musk for giving him and others the platform -- before telling us he's pleased the billionaire assisted in Donald Trump's election as well.

As for all the beef his posts with Clark and Brady have started ... Brown addressed that with us -- and, of course, there was at least one coarse joke involved.

related articles