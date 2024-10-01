Antonio Brown Slammed For Misogynistic Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Social Media Post

Antonio Brown has found himself in the crosshairs of the masses once again ... this time, people are dragging the former NFL superstar over a misogynistic social media post he made about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The ex-Steelers wideout pressed send on the message on X on Sunday afternoon ... as Kelce and the Chiefs were competing against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

In his eight-word note, Brown appeared to imply Kelce would play better if he dumped Swift for a Black woman -- while using some offensive language in the process.

"Bro Washed," he added.

People were quick to not only label the post sexist, but racist too.

Brown, however, clearly has no intentions of apologizing ... as he's made a post-career habit of using inappropriate commentary about current events to promote his CTESPN business.

In fact, just a few months ago, he was blocked by WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark over a slew of crass messages about her.

