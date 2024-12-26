Rapper Dave Blunts Rubs Allegations in Antonio Brown's Face After 'Star Wars' Dig

Viral rapper Dave Blunts wasn't about to let Antonio Brown turn him into a Star Wars meme -- and got personal with his response by throwing the former footballer's legal issues in his face!!!

In case you haven't seen him on your timeline, DB's the reportedly 500lb+ rapper from Delaware whose melodies have drawn comparisons to golden-age Texas hip hop ... and his inability to perform standing up also whiffed Snoop Dogg's radar.

AB randomly took a lightsaber-sized swipe at Dave on a pic from a recent performance, "N**** really is the black Jaba the hutt…."

Dave got wind of it on OurGeneration's page and hit back hard at AB, reminding him of the time AB was accused of sexually assaulting his former personal trainer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

AB denied the allegations and settled the civil suit in 2021 ... and now he'll have to settle his newfound score with Blunts.

If the rapper has his say-so, people won't be ballooning his weight much longer. He recently made a vow to lead a healthier lifestyle -- and retire his trademarked purple tracksuit.

Play video content TMZ.com