2 Minnesota Lawmakers Shot in 'Targeted' Incidents, Suspect at Large

Two Democratic Minnesota state lawmakers were shot in what law enforcement say were "targeted" attacks early Saturday -- with one being killed in the politically charged attack.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced during an ongoing press conference.

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot multiple times at their Champlin residence, but survived. They were rushed into emergency surgery, and are now recovering.

Waltz condemned the shooting as "targeted political violence."

Police had contact with the suspect at the Hortmans' home -- exchanging gunfire before his escape on foot.

The gunman was impersonating a police officer, arriving at Hortman's home in an SUV that resembled a squad car, and wearing a vest equipped with a taser and a convincing badge.

Police have detained and questioned several individuals, and the investigation is ongoing.

Walz activated the State Emergency Operations Center and is expected to hold a press briefing.

A reported alert sent by police say the suspect is armed and dangerous ... adding "Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement."