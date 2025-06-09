Gunman Executes Two People on the Las Vegas Strip, Video Shows

The famous Las Vegas Strip turned into a double-murder scene Sunday ... after a gunman went on a rampage, fatally shooting two people in front of a crowd of stunned tourists.

Even more shocking ... the shooting was live-streamed on a YouTube channel as the violence was unfolding on the sidewalk outside the Bellagio Hotel.

Check out the video ... it starts with tourists calmly walking up and down The Strip, with a man in the foreground laughing into the camera.

All of a sudden ... the laughter melts away as the man turns and sees something, then dashes off. Another man suddenly appears, pointing a gun at someone offscreen, presumably the person who just ran away, and fires several shots. As everyone ducks for cover, one terrified woman screams, "Are you f***ing kidding me?!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot and pronounced dead at the scene after officers provided medical aid, but couldn't save them. A video shows cops working on one of the victims lying on the street.