Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Matthew Livelsberger Bragged to Ex, 'Feel Like Batman'

Matthew Livelsberger fashioned himself a superhero after renting a Tesla Cybertruck just days before detonating the vehicle in front of the Trump Hotel in Vegas.

The Army Special Forces active-duty soldier told his ex-GF Alicia Arritt he felt like Batman in the Musk truck -- this was just 2 days before the truck exploded.

According to texts obtained by the Denver Gazette, Livelsberger wrote, "I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s***," and followed up with more messages, photos, and videos of the truck.

In another text, he flat-out said, "I feel like Batman or Halo," the latter referring to the video game franchise.

When Arritt asked how fast the Cybertruck could go, Livelsberger simply replied, "Ungodly."

Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck through the Turo app -- the same one used to rent the truck in the New Orleans attack. Cops haven’t linked the two yet, but they’re diving in to see if there’s a connection.