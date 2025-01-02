Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Suspect Shot Himself Just Before Explosion Outside Hotel

Play video content

The man who detonated a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas New Year's Day shot himself in the head ... just before his vehicle exploded.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Matthew Alan Livelsberger fired the shot, although he did not say he died from the gunshot wound or the explosion.

Livelsberger was carrying military ID, a passport and credit cards. He also had distinctive tattoos ... leading authorities to figure out his identity.

A Desert Eagle .50-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found at Livelsberger's feet, and an SLR B30 semiautomatic firearm was also found inside the truck -- along with fireworks, an iPhone, and a smartwatch.

The ATF said Livelsberger, an Army Special Forces veteran, bought the guns legally December 30. Fireworks found in the vehicle appeared to be of the same type available for public purchase.

The Sheriff said investigators have traced the Cybertruck's journey from Colorado to Nevada. As we've told you, the vehicle was rented through the Turo app -- the same app used to rent the truck used in the New Orleans terror attack. Authorities have not been able to connect the 2 attacks, but they're doing a deep dive to figure it out.

The truck was rented in Denver December 28. Several Tesla charging stations show the vehicle stopped in Colorado twice December 30, then traveled through New Mexico.