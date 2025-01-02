Bomb-Making Materials Found in Burned Airbnb Linked to New Orleans Terror Attack

Bomb-making materials were found in a burned-out Airbnb property linked to the New Orleans terror attack New Year's Eve ... hours after 14 people were killed by a speeding truck in the popular French Quarter tourist area.

A fire was reported at an Airbnb property in New Orleans early Wednesday ... hours after the New Year's Eve attack on Bourbon Street. Firefighters responded at 5:30 AM Wednesday, and the area was immediately evacuated -- and the ATF was called to the scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs were seen searching the property.

Fox 8 in New Orleans was first to report bomb-making materials were found.

The FBI walked back its theory others were involved in the attack, now saying they have no evidence of it. They had previously indicated 3 men and a woman were involved.

Three blocks surrounding the house on Mandeville Street in the Marigny neighborhood of the city -- roughly 3 miles from the Bourbon Street crime scene -- were closed as investigators collected evidence.

U.S. Army vet Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's Eve in the French Quarter. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police immediately after the truck attack, around 3:15 AM. Two cops were shot, but survived.

The FBI says the 42-year-old committed an act of terrorism -- an ISIS flag and an improvised explosive device were found in the truck after the attack.

Officials say 3 phones and 2 laptops linked to Jabbar have been recovered. At least 2 other IEDs were found in coolers at a Bourbon Street intersection and another location 2 blocks away -- both were "functional," and surveillance video shows they had been placed there by Jabbar.