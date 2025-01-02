New Orleans Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar's Path to Financial Ruin

The terrorist who killed 15 people in New Orleans on Wednesday went from chasing a dream of real estate success to living in total squalor ... holed up in a rundown trailer park near Houston, mainly home to Muslim immigrants, just blocks from a mosque.

U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar was living with sheep and goats in his yard and had an ISIS flag attached to the rented Ford F-150 Lightning EV he used for the ISIS-inspired New Year’s Day attack.

The 42-year-old's actions and living conditions are a stark contrast to how he presented himself in a 2020 YouTube video for his real estate business, where he called himself a trustworthy Texan and a 10-year military vet who learned “the meaning of great service.” He obtained his real estate license in 2019.

Texas-born Jabbar served more than a decade in the Army, including a stint in Afghanistan as an IT specialist from February 2009 to January 2010.

He served on active duty from March 2007 to January 2015, then as a reservist until July 2020, leaving the service as a staff sergeant, according to the Army.

While in service, Jabbar was struggling financially, admitting in an email to his ex-wife’s lawyer that he’d racked up more than $16,000 in credit card debt covering court fees and costs for a second home. His then-wife was got a restraining order against him, prohibiting, among other things, violence and other forms of abuse.

In 2012, his first wife successfully sued him for child support for their two daughters, piling on more proof of his financial troubles.

As we reported, Jabbar plowed his pickup truck into a massive crowd on Bourbon Street, and shot 2 officers before he was shot dead. 16 remain hospitalized, including 8 in the ICU.