New Orleans Terrorist's Ex-Wife Got Restraining Order Against Him

The terrorist who killed at least 10 people in a violent attack in New Orleans early Wednesday had a divorce that was acrimonious enough that his then-wife got a restraining order against him.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, seen above in a video he had posted, was in the throes of a divorce during the pandemic, when his wife, Shaneen Chantil Jabbar, went to court to get a restraining order.

We do not have a copy of the wife's petition, but we do have the order of the judge who granted the restraining order. It says, among other things, "both parties are prohibited from "threatening the other party or a child of either party with imminent bodily injury."

It goes on to prohibit either from "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to the other party or to a child of either party."

The order also prevents either party from "withdrawing the child from the school or daycare facility where the child is presently enrolled." And, it goes on to prohibit "hiding or secreting the child from the other party" or "removing the child beyond the geographical area identified by this Court."

It's not the first problem Jabbar had with wives. We spoke to a previous wife, who divorced him in 2016, and told us he had been abusive, but would not elaborate.