Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Matthew Livelsberger Had Decorated Army Career

Matthew Livelsberger, the guy who blew up his Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Vegas on New Year’s Day, racked up a bunch of medals during his time in the Army ... TMZ has learned.

The Army Special Forces soldier enlisted in January 2006, serving on active duty before switching to the National Guard in March 2011. He then moved to the Army Reserve, serving from July 2012 to December 2012 ... before returning to active duty as a Special Operations soldier, assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group based in Germany.

Livelsberger was a decorated soldier, earning 25 medals, 5 ribbons, 1 tab, and 3 badges in total -- including 5 highly prestigious Bronze Stars, one with a valor device for courage under fire.

Other accolades include the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Livelsberger had several overseas assignments in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Congo, earning the Overseas Service Ribbon along the way. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan, earning 3 Afghanistan Campaign Medals with campaign star medals.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command confirmed to TMZ that Livelsberger was on approved leave at the time of his death.