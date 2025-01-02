Vet Says Ex-Military Are Easy Target For ISIS Radicalization

Military Are Easy Prey For ISIS, Just Ask Me

A former military veteran is offering insight based on his personal experiences at war, using them to illustrate how Shamsud-Din Jabbar's military background likely made him more susceptible to radicalization ahead of his ISIS-inspired New Orleans attack.

Kristofer Goldsmith, a U.S. Army vet, appeared on "TMZ Live" Thursday, explaining during his time in service, he witnessed so much anger-induced violence he carried that emotion home -- and it pushed him to the edge of radicalization.

He also explains how ISIS preys on people with specific skills and character traits -- like Jabbar and former Special Forces vet Matthew Livelsberger, who carried out the Cybertruck bombing the same day.

Kristofer says former military folks aren’t more likely than the average Joe to get radicalized, but when they do, they’re way more effective at pulling off extremist attacks.

As we’ve reported, Jabbar looked like the model soldier -- racking up medals like the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal during his Army days.