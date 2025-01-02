New Orleans Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar Had Decorated Military Career

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who wreaked havoc in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year's Day, earned a ton of medals during his service in the Army ... TMZ has learned.

The armed forces veteran served in the regular Army from March 2007 until January 2015 as a Human Resource Specialist and Information Technology Specialist -- and he was a decorated service member ... an Army spokesperson tells TMZ.

We're told Jabbar earned 23 medals, ribbons and badges ... including the Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

Jabbar was also bestowed a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal ... which is ironic, now that the FBI says he's committed an act of domestic terrorism.

During his time in the Army, we're told Jabbar was deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010 ... and during his service abroad, Jabbar earned an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with a campaign star.

We're also told Jabbar served in the Army Reserve from January 2015 to July 2020 as an IT Specialist ... and by the end of his service, he held the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Jabbar's other awards included the Driver and Mechanic Badge ... a special badge denoting a high degree of skill in motor vehicle operation and maintenance ... which is interesting, considering he used a pickup truck to kill 14 people on a busy Bourbon Street.

Play video content CNN

As we reported ... Jabbar told his college newspaper he was struggling to adjust to civilian life after getting out of the regular Army, and was having trouble using his G.I. Bill benefits and talking to his peers.