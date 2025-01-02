Sugar Bowl Holds Moment Of Silence To Honor NOLA Terrorist Attack Victims

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Allstate Sugar Bowl Moment Of Silence Before Game ... For Attack Victims

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is underway in New Orleans ... but before Georgia and Notre Dame kicked off the College Football Playoff matchup, the Caesars Superdome held a moment of silence to remember those lost during the Bourbon Street terrorist attack.

As we previously reported, the contest was postponed a day in wake of the tragedy ... but local law enforcement stated on Thursday the city was confident in its measures to ensure everyone in attendance would be safe.

After the moment of silence in the stadium, it was followed by chants of "U-S-A" and an emotional rendition of the national anthem from NOLA native Samyra Miller.

Matthew Tenedorio, an employee at the Caesars Superdome, was one of the 14 people killed in the New Year's terrorist attack ... and his family stated working at the stadium was his dream.

There were some questions surrounding whether the game should even be played on Thursday ... with the city's attorney general in favor of pushing it back another day out of respect for the victims involved in the attack.

"I think there's a certain degree of respect that we owe to the dead and to their families and the victims," Liz Murrill said.

In the end, officials deemed it safe to play ... and a new Sugar Bowl champion will be crowned in a matter of hours.

