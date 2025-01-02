New Orleans Terrorist's Old Friend Says Attack Was Out of Character

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Pousson grew up with Shamsud-Din Jabbar -- the terrorist who killed 14 people in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year's Day -- and reconnected with him online in recent years ... but he says Jabbar never gave any indication of being a killer.

Chris joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and told us about his relationship with Jabbar, who he knew as Sham.

The friends went to high school together after meeting in middle school, and Chris says when they graduated he enlisted in the Air Force and Jabbar went to the Army ... so they lost touch for a while before finding each other on Facebook.

Chris says the Jabbar he knew growing up was mostly quiet and reserved, but there was a change when they connected online ... Jabbar was being very vocal about his Muslim faith.

Still, Chris tells us Jabbar never came off as a radical Muslim or extremist ... instead, Chris says he was pretty positive about his faith in God.

When Jabbar was identified as the man who used a pickup truck to mow down revelers on Bourbon Street, Chris says he couldn't believe it ... in part because it seemed so out of character for the Jabbar he'd known for years.