Suspected Minnesota Lawmakers' Shooter Arrested After Two-Day Manhunt

Vance Boelter — the suspected killer of Minnesota State Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband — was captured by police Sunday night after a two-day manhunt.

Boelter — who also shot and wounded another Minnesota lawmaker and his wife -- was arrested in rural Green Isle, Minn., after an eagle-eyed officer spotted him dashing into the woods, according to police.

A local resident's trail camera reportedly caught an image of Boelter lurking in the forest, and the photo alerted SWAT teams to go to the area. Cops say police used infrared technology during the nighttime search, as well as drones and helicopters.

After Boelter was taken into custody, police released a photo of him in handcuffs surrounded by officers. Boelter was then taken to the Hennepin County Jail and booked for murder and attempted murder.

Police say Boelter's shooting spree kicked off in the early morning hours Saturday in the suburbs of Minneapolis.

Boelter allegedly shot to death Hortman and her husband, while also gunning down another Minnesota State Senator, John Hoffman, and his wife, but the latter two survived.

During the attacks, Boelter allegedly posed as a police officer, used a fake badge and donned a rubber mask. Hoffman's daughter contacted 911 and, when cops arrived, they exchanged gunfire with Boelter as he escaped, triggering the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

