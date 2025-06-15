Tim Walz Allowed Minnesota to Become 'Capital of Chaos,' Former Vikings Star Says

A former NFL star is blaming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for allowing chaos to reign in his state ... just after two local lawmakers were shot.

Jack Brewer -- a four-year player in the league who played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings -- spoke to Fox News Digital about the current state of Minnesota ... and, he called it the "Capital of Chaos in America."

Brewer says it breaks his heart to see the demise of one of the nation's great states, adding he lived there a long time between going to school at the University of Minnesota and playing for the Vikings ... and, he says it wasn't always this dangerous.

Brewer says Governor Walz and the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, have allowed the "liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul" to take over ... which is why he thinks the state isn't what it used to be.

Then, Brewer got a little personal ... telling the outlet, "Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It’s pathetic."

As you know ... law enforcement officers are still searching for Vance Boelter after Assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and State Senator John Hoffman were shot multiple times.

Play video content

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both killed while Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were rushed to the hospital for surgery. They're in stable condition and recovering.