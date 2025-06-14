Vance Boelter Works in Security, Has Training From U.S. Military Personnel

Vance Boelter -- the man authorities say is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota politician -- has training from military personnel and experience with security situations in foreign countries.

A profile for Boelter on the Praetorian Guard Security Services website lists him as the Director of Security Patrols ... and, it describes his various experiences in the security field.

According to the site, Boelter has "been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip."

He is also said to have training from both private security firms and people in the U.S. military ... though it does not say he served in the armed services himself.

Worth noting ... we don't know who wrote this profile or if it's at all embellished -- but, it gives an insight into how the company was marketing Vance and his experiences.

Boelter has allegedly worked for large corporations in the U.S., Switzerland and Japan ... and, the profile ends by adding his experience will ensure the security service provided "covers the needs you have to keep your family and property safe."

It appears Vance works alongside his wife, Jenny, in the company where she serves as CEO. TMZ reached out to her for comment ... so far, now word back.

The company offers a variety of services -- and appears to outfit personnel in tactical gear -- and offers SUVs with flashing lights.

As you know ... early Saturday morning, a man -- who officials say was dressed as a police officer, driving around in a vehicle that looked like a police car -- showed up to the houses of Minnesota State Assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman.

The man allegedly shot both of the lawmakers and their spouses. Melissa and her husband, Mark, were both killed. John and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times -- CNN reports Yvette protected their daughter from the bullets. The Hoffmans underwent surgery and are expected to live.