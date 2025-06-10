Las Vegas Live-Stream Shooting Victims Had Beef With Suspect, Police Say

The two people killed in a shocking live-streamed shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night have been identified -- they were an internet-famous married couple from California -- and police say the alleged gunman is claiming self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says 43-year-old Tanisha "Bubbly" Finley was shot twice in the head, and 44-year-old Rodney "Finny da Legend" Finley was struck by multiple bullets. Their deaths have been officially ruled homicides.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the accused shooter is 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz -- who turned himself in Monday after a live-stream video showed multiple shots fired as an alleged argument escalated near the Bellagio in front of stunned tourists.

Manuel, known online as SinCity-MannyWise, had a long-running online beef with Rodney ... fueled by Finny's nonstop mocking after YouTube shut down Manny's copyright strikes.

Manuel even filmed himself hunting for Finny just a day before allegedly gunning him and his wife down on the sidewalk.