Las Vegas Live-Stream Shooting Victims Had Beef With Suspect, Police Say

The two people killed in a shocking live-streamed shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night have been identified -- they were an internet-famous married couple from California -- and police say the alleged gunman is claiming self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner's Office says 43-year-old Tanisha "Bubbly" Finley was shot twice in the head, and 44-year-old Rodney "Finny da Legend" Finley was struck by multiple bullets. Their deaths have been officially ruled homicides.

SHOTS FIRED ON THE STRIP

Las Vegas Metro Police say the accused shooter is 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz -- who turned himself in Monday after a live-stream video showed multiple shots fired as an alleged argument escalated near the Bellagio in front of stunned tourists.

Manuel, known online as SinCity-MannyWise, had a long-running online beef with Rodney ... fueled by Finny's nonstop mocking after YouTube shut down Manny's copyright strikes.

Manuel even filmed himself hunting for Finny just a day before allegedly gunning him and his wife down on the sidewalk.

Manuel has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

