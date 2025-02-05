Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Police Launch Manhunt for Mass Shooter in Ohio, Mug Shot Released

Ohio Mass Shooting Gunman Goes On Rampage ... One Dead, Five Injured

Cops have launched a massive manhunt for a mass shooter who they say fatally gunned down one person and wounded five others in Ohio.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones announced Wednesday morning investigators identified a person of interest — Bruce Reginald Foster III — and publicly released his mug shot as they scour the earth trying to find him.

At a press conference, Jones said Foster -- whose motive was unknown -- apparently targeted a large warehouse in New Albany, where a company, KDC/One, manufactures beauty products.

Jones said Foster walked inside the warehouse Tuesday night with a gun and opened fire, killing one victim and injuring 5 more, before he fled.

The chief said over 100 employees were inside the warehouse during the shooting — and were seen running out of the building by cops as they responded to the chaotic situation.

Video captured the huge police presence at the crime scene, including a SWAT team in military gear carrying high-powered rifles. Investigators recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon.

Although Jones said he does not believe Foster poses a threat to the public, let's hope the police get this guy off the streets fast!

