Florida Man Arrested For Alleged ‘Violent’ Threats Against President Trump on Facebook

Florida Man's 'Violent Threats' to President on FB Result in Arrest

A Florida man is now behind bars after he allegedly made "violent threats" to President Donald Trump via Facebook.

Shannon Depararro Atkins was apprehended Friday night during a traffic stop, per police ... following an investigation that began days prior.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo spoke to the media Saturday ... saying after they spoke to Atkins, he allegedly admitted to making a series of posts about Trump -- claiming they were just jokes.

But, Chief Araujo says posts like these are never jokes -- especially in today's political climate -- and, that's why they charged Atkins.

The 46-year-old West Palm Beach resident is accused of making "violent" threats online ... with one of the posts reading "America needs one good bullet to be saved."

Atkins' posts allegedly started the investigation, after someone reached out to the FBI National Threat Operations Center with a tip, police said.

An investigation into the alleged posts started on Monday ... and by Friday night, the suspect was in custody after a traffic stop ... during which Atkins was allegedly in possession of cocaine.

The suspect is currently at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center ... facing 2 charges -- including a count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

He also is facing charges of possession of cocaine.

The Secret Service will determine if Atkins will face any federal charges.

Trump's team announced in November, after winning the election, that there were nearly a dozen violent threats towards his team and appointees ... including bomb threats.

