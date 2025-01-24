Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump, Melania Board Air Force One for First Time Since Return to Office

Donald Trump & Melania Hit the Ground Running ... Board Air Force One for Visits to N.C., California

012425_donald_trump_air_force_1-kal
FIRST RIDE IN FOUR YEARS

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are already getting back into the groove of things ... boarding Air Force One for the first time since 2021.

Check it out ... Trump and his wife looked ready to get to work as they were seen exiting the White House ahead of 47's planned visits to North Carolina and California Friday.

012425_donald_trump-kal
first flight
C-SPAN

Trump, for his action-packed day, dressed casually for the ride on Marine One, the helicopter that took them to AF1 ... wearing a long black trench coat, jeans, and a dark zip-up.

donald trump and melania walking to marine one chopper
Getty

He notably ditched his signature red MAGA hat for the "Never Surrender" version of his merch ... which boasts the same tagline written in gold lettering on a black baseball cap.

The Trumps will stop in North Carolina to survey Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, then travel to California, where wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area ... it's safe to assume he wanted to dress more somberly for the occasions.

donald trump and melania getting of plane
Getty

As for Melania, she appeared to match her hubby's dressed-down ensemble ... as she too wore dark, neutral clothing and accessories.

The President and First Lady clearly mean business ... with Trump addressing reporters outside the White House, blasting Los Angeles for waterflow issues at the start of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Trump is set to meet with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom later today ... though, tensions may be high following this criticism.

