Donald Trump, Melania Board Air Force One for First Time Since Return to Office

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are already getting back into the groove of things ... boarding Air Force One for the first time since 2021.

Check it out ... Trump and his wife looked ready to get to work as they were seen exiting the White House ahead of 47's planned visits to North Carolina and California Friday.

Trump, for his action-packed day, dressed casually for the ride on Marine One, the helicopter that took them to AF1 ... wearing a long black trench coat, jeans, and a dark zip-up.

He notably ditched his signature red MAGA hat for the "Never Surrender" version of his merch ... which boasts the same tagline written in gold lettering on a black baseball cap.

The Trumps will stop in North Carolina to survey Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, then travel to California, where wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area ... it's safe to assume he wanted to dress more somberly for the occasions.

As for Melania, she appeared to match her hubby's dressed-down ensemble ... as she too wore dark, neutral clothing and accessories.

Trump on the LA-area wildfires: "It could've been put out if they let the water flow, but they didn't let the water flow. And they still haven't for whatever reason." pic.twitter.com/yO8XFy01Z2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025 @atrupar

The President and First Lady clearly mean business ... with Trump addressing reporters outside the White House, blasting Los Angeles for waterflow issues at the start of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.