Vance Boelter's Car Found 50 Miles From Minneapolis

Police have discovered a car they believe Vance Boelter -- the suspect in the shootings that left one Minnesota politician dead and another gravely injured -- was driving ... abandoned far from the scenes of the crimes.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office told CNN ... they found the car they believe Boelter was driving about 50 miles southwest of the Twin Cities Sunday morning. The shootings occurred in Brooklyn Park and Champlin -- two suburbs of Minneapolis.

CBS reports that a discarded cowboy hat was found near the vehicle. Remember, a photo obtained by law enforcement yesterday showed Boelter in a Minneapolis business with a cowboy hat on. Unclear if this is the same one.

While there isn't currently a shelter-in-place order in the area, deputies are asking citizens to exercise caution and stay vigilant.

Yesterday, Vance's wife -- Jenny Boelter -- was pulled over and detained just hours after the shooting occurred, according to 5 Eyewitness News, citing law enforcement sources. Cops allegedly found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in the car.

As you know ... Minnesota Assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and State Senator John Hoffman were both shot early Saturday morning in two separate attacks. Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both killed.

Senator Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times, according to dispatch audio we obtained. CNN reported that a bullet barely missed John's heart -- but, they were rushed to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials say the shooter impersonated a police officer -- by driving around in what looked like a cop car -- in order to get the politicians to open their doors.