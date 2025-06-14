FBI Offers $50k Reward For Information Leading to Vance Boelter's Arrest

The FBI is offering a hefty reward for any information that might help them catch Vance Boelter ... a suspect in the shootings of two Democratic lawmakers.

The law enforcement agency announced a $50K incentive for anyone that could help lead them "to the arrest and conviction of Vance L. Boelter."

While they're looking for information to help them capture Boelter, the FBI is clear ... citizens should call 911 immediately and shouldn't attempt to approach him.

As you know ... Minnesota Assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and State Senator John Hoffman were both shot early Saturday morning.

Fox 9

Officials say a man impersonating a police officer -- and driving around in what looked like a police car -- shot both them and their spouses. He killed Hortman and her husband, Mark.

John and his wife, Yvette, were rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times, and they underwent emergency surgery. They are now in stable condition.

A manifesto allegedly written by the shooter included a series of other names as potential targets ... including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar.