Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington Among Stars at 'No Kings' Protests

Thousands, including celebrities, took to the streets across the country over the weekend for "No Kings" protests, a growing movement aimed at challenging President Donald Trump's administration’s immigration policies.

In Los Angeles on Saturday, Jimmy Kimmel joined the rally with his parents, sharing a photo on Instagram and praising the "inspiring and peaceful" turnout. "I met many people who still believe this country can be a force for good. Most of all, I’m grateful for my parents, who taught me to care about others."

Kerry Washington also posted, captioning her photos with: "#NoKings, just some QUEENS… fighting for democracy."

Glenn Close joined protests in Montana and posted a video expressing grief over the deadly shooting of the Minnesota lawmakers. The actress told her followers, "We must not be afraid" before urging Americans to stay strong in the face of violence.

Actress Natasha Rothwell posted a protest sign reading "You Are Trash," and Ayo Edebiri, reposted a message of solidarity writing ... "I love you & I have your back! Stay brave."

Play video content

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Mary Elizabeth Ellis summed up the L.A. protest saying ... "Felt great to peacefully protest this administration… LA always shows up."