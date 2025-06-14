Military Parade Ends in Massive Fireworks Display

The military parade celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday ended with rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in the air ... and, we've got all the pics of a fireworks finale that will blow you away.

Check out all the images from the end of the big event in Washington D.C. ... with a display that's sure to transfix you just like it did President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The explosions lit up captial's most famous monuments -- like the obelisk which also bears the town's namesake -- as thousands of people who attended the event looked up in awe.

As you know ... this parade -- which began around 6 PM ET today -- was a hotly debated topic among the president's supporters and his detractors, especially amid unrest in some of nation's biggest cities Saturday.

"No Kings" rallies -- demonstrations against the Trump administration's policies, specifically the ones pertaining to immigration and undocumented immigrants -- raged all over the nation Saturday ... and, they appeared mostly peaceful.

Protests were especially intense in Los Angeles last weekend ... with law enforcement engaging protesters and rioters in places like Downtown L.A. and Paramount, CA -- a suburban area about 20 minutes from DTLA.

Despite high tensions, there was no violence in D.C. during the parade ... though there was picketing against POTUS in other parts of town.

"Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you. Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete."



President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Army 250th… pic.twitter.com/CsH2RlDnm8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 15, 2025 @NEWSMAX

President Trump spoke at the ceremony BTW ... but, he didn't really wade into anything political -- instead keeping the event focused on the troops.