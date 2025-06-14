Military Parade on Donald Trump's Birthday Begins, Live Stream

Donald Trump's massive military parade -- conveniently placed on his birthday -- has just begun in Washington, D.C. ... and, we've got a stream ready for you to watch all the action!

More than 6,000 troops are marching near the National Mall in honor of the Army's 250th anniversary Saturday ... with tanks and other massive military equipment taking part as well.

Hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to attend the patriotic party despite the less-than-ideal conditions in the nation's capital.

If you don't know, it's been raining cats and dogs in the city over the past couple days ... including last night when a flood warning was issues.

The parade also comes on Donald Trump's 79th birthday ... and, it's timing -- combined with the optics of the event itself -- have led to some criticism for POTUS.

As you know ... a series of "No Kings" rallies -- demonstrations likening the current administration's polices to that of a monarchy -- are raging all over the country.

Protests kicked off last week in response to mass deportation efforts in the Los Angeles area ... which President Trump responded to be federalizing the California National Guard and sending 700 Marines into the city.

Trump's detractors have raged over the decision ... with Governor Gavin Newsom claiming the president was only escalating the mounting rage.

On top of that, U.S. military officials have admitted to helping Israel blow Iranian missiles out of the sky as war between the two countries has broken out.

