Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Throw NYC Birthday Bash for Joshua Kushner
Jared Kushner touched down in NYC ready to party with wife Ivanka -- and it wasn’t for any low-key get-together ... it was for a blowout birthday bash for his brother Joshua.
Check out the pics -- Jared and Ivanka were all smiles, hand-in-hand as they rolled into the iconic Katz’s Deli Thursday night, ready to ring in Joshua’s 40th with a bang (and a brisket).
Birthday boy Joshua was all smiles too -- arm in arm with his supermodel wife Karlie Kloss, living that high-fashion, high-birthday life.
The star power didn’t stop there -- Cindy Crawford rolled through with her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber, turning Joshua’s birthday bash into a full-blown A-list affair.
Looks like Joshua’s got a solid squad -- showing up and showing out to celebrate him, NYC style!