Joe Biden Speaks Out About Cancer Diagnosis, Thanks Well-Wishers

Joe Biden is speaking out about his prostate cancer diagnosis and he's thanking his supporters for showing him love in his time of need.

The 46th president jumped on X this morning and posted an uplifting message about his medical condition with wife Jill at his side ... "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025 @JoeBiden

As you know, Biden's reps announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with advanced stage 4 prostate cancer, issuing a formal statement ... "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. ... On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

What all that means is ... the cancer in Biden's prostate has already spread to other parts of his body. The good news is the cancer "appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," and the Bidens are now looking at various treatment options with doctors. NBC reported Biden is currently resting at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Meanwhile, Biden received an avalanche of support following his announcement.

President Trump and first lady Melania said they were "saddened to hear about" Biden's diagnosis, extending their "warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family."

Biden's VP Kamala Harris described her former boss as a "fighter," adding that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were keeping Joe and Jill "in our hearts and prayers."