Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Joe Biden is battling cancer after being diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of the disease.

The former president's personal office announced the diagnosis Sunday in a statement provided to CNN ... saying he has prostate cancer and it has spread to his bones.

The statement reads ... "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

It continues ... "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Biden's office says the 82-year-old and his family "are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."