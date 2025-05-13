Joe Biden's Aides Discussed Putting Him in Wheelchair If Reelected

Joe Biden’s physical decline got so real, aides reportedly considered rolling him out in a wheelchair if he defeated Trump in last year's presidential election.

In the book "Original Sin," co-written by CNN’s Jake Tapper, behind-the-scenes chats reveal just how far Biden’s team was ready to go to hide 82-year-old Joe’s decline -- which was evident in his stiff, slowed walk.

However, according to Tapper and coauthor Alex Thompson of Axios, aides admitted wheeling Biden around during the campaign was a political no-go, so that idea was shelved until after the election.

But given his age, his doctor Kevin O’Connor warned that if Biden took another nasty fall, a wheelchair might be the only option for a tough recovery.

Biden’s cognitive abilities became a hot topic last summer -- and in the end, it’s what pushed him to drop out as the Democratic nominee under pressure from his own party, paving the way for VP Kamala Harris to step in.

Last week, Biden was on The View and told the hosts he expected to beat Trump at the polls, but was not surprised Harris lost to Trump, citing sexism.