Fox News Contributor Camryn Kinsey Faints On-Air During Live Interview

A Fox News panelist fainted live on-air ... and instead of immediately attending to her, host Jonathan Hunt awkwardly kept the segment rolling -- instead of, you know, checking to see if she was still breathing.

It all went down on "Fox News @ Night" Thursday when Camryn Kinsey was mid-rant about Trump vs. Biden and Harris -- she started stuttering, her eyes rolled back, and then she literally toppled off her chair sideways, with an audible slap as she hit the floor.

It all happened in a flash, and Hunt sat there stunned ... and then, outrageously, just tried to carry on like nothing happened.

Another crew member rushed in to help Kinsey -- a former administration official in Trump's first term -- before Hunt finally got the memo and decided it was break time.

A FOX News rep tells TMZ that paramedics were called, and Camryn -- who also runs Titan Media Strategies -- was treated, cleared, and is now feeling much better.

Still, no word yet on what caused her to faint.