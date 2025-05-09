Fox News Contributor Camryn Kinsey Faints On-Air During Live Interview
Fox News contributor Down for the Count On-Air ... But Show Must Go On?!?
A Fox News panelist fainted live on-air ... and instead of immediately attending to her, host Jonathan Hunt awkwardly kept the segment rolling -- instead of, you know, checking to see if she was still breathing.
It all went down on "Fox News @ Night" Thursday when Camryn Kinsey was mid-rant about Trump vs. Biden and Harris -- she started stuttering, her eyes rolled back, and then she literally toppled off her chair sideways, with an audible slap as she hit the floor.
It all happened in a flash, and Hunt sat there stunned ... and then, outrageously, just tried to carry on like nothing happened.
Another crew member rushed in to help Kinsey -- a former administration official in Trump's first term -- before Hunt finally got the memo and decided it was break time.
A FOX News rep tells TMZ that paramedics were called, and Camryn -- who also runs Titan Media Strategies -- was treated, cleared, and is now feeling much better.
Still, no word yet on what caused her to faint.
Of course, Hunt caught some heat online for not even bending down to check on her and just plowing ahead with the segment -- but hey, that’s live news for you!