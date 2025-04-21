Rep. Nancy Mace Doubles Down on Viral Clash With 'Unhinged Lunatic'

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn’t backing down -- in fact, she’s doubling down on an argument that went viral this weekend, even as the internet’s still split on who really started the drama.

Mace kicked off the week swinging, posting on X -- "Good morning to everyone except men who wear daisy dukes" -- a clear jab at the guy she clashed with in that viral clip, who she flamed not just for his tiny short-shorts, but for browsing in a makeup store too.

Nancy seemed to be on a bit of a press tour, hyping up her upcoming 77 WABC radio interview on X -- teasing she'd be talking "daisy dukes and lunatics who get in the faces of conservatives." She posted on her personal account, not her official one. Should be noted ... the man in question was not wearing denim cut-offs, just saying.

Play video content

The South Carolina representative said it was all about real men protecting women -- not harassing them. But based on the clip she shared, people seemed a little confused about who the real aggressor was in that exchange.

From the looks of it, the guy simply asked if she planned to hold more town halls this year like she did last year. But Nancy labeled it harassment, and things took a sharp turn when she randomly brought up gay marriage, assuming he was gay.

The whole thing escalates fast -- expletives flying left and right -- and plenty of people are calling Nancy out for going on the attack instead of just having a civil convo with the guy.