Marjorie Taylor Greene Protesters Tased By Police at Wild Town Hall

Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall quickly went off the rails ... with multiple protesters arrested by cops, and some were even hit with tasers.

The chaotic event went down Tuesday evening just outside Atlanta, where Rep. Greene was continually interrupted by several protesters while speaking at the podium.

Within minutes of MTG taking the stage several protesters were escorted out of the town hall. This one was tased. pic.twitter.com/Ewdhj0nexS — Jared Eggleston (@jaredeggleston) April 15, 2025 @jaredeggleston

One jarring video shows cops escorting a protester out of the event, and when he tells them to get their hands off him, he's immediately taken to the ground with tasers.

As the man drops to the floor, the crowd erupts with cheers and applause... with MTG announcing, "This is a peaceful town hall," and went on to praise the officers for their response.

🚨 BREAKING: Chaos at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall—an unruly protester just got tased in the middle of her Georgia event.



Because nothing says “small government and free speech” like electrocuting dissent in a public forum. pic.twitter.com/bFxXWQmTVn — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 15, 2025 @allenanalysis

Another shocking clip shows a protester resisting officers, asking, "Are you really doing this?" before being wrestled to the ground and dragged out of the event.

The heckling didn't stop there ... with a female protester jumping from her seat during MTG's speech, screaming at the congresswoman and repeatedly calling her a "butch body bigot."

According to reports, six people were kicked out of the town hall, and three were arrested. Two face charges of simple battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing a law enforcement officer -- while the third is being charged with vulgar language.