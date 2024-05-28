Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Hot Bikini Pic for 50th Birthday
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE How's This for 'Butch Body' Hot Bikini Pic for 50th Birthday!!!
Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from Congress catfights to celebrate her born day -- and it seems she's responding to an insult hurled her way ... by showing off her figure.
The Georgia congresswoman shared an IG pic of herself on Memorial Day -- which just so happened to be her 50th birthday -- where she's rocking a baby blue bikini, complete with a patriotic cowboy hat ... and she reflected on the milestone with a lengthy caption.
MTG proudly listed off her achievements -- everything from being the first in her family to graduate college, to raising 3 kids while instilling them with faith, and running successful businesses -- she's done it all, and then some.
Green also boasted about juggling her work duties alongside her hobbies -- all of which she says is possible with "God's grace that I don't deserve but am thankful for beyond words."
Her bday post stirred up quite the mixed bag of reactions -- some showered her with well-wishes on her special day, praising her confidence in rocking the two-piece ... while others seemed convinced the picture had been photoshopped.
In any case ... it's no doubt a quiet shot at Rep. Jasmine Crockett -- who recently said MTG had a "bleached blonde bad built butch body" ... this after Greene had made fun of her eyelashes. It made for a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill, akin to "The Jerry Springer Show."
On its face ... you could interpret this as a message -- namely, how's this for a butch body?!?
No surprise, but Crockett didn't send any birthday wishes to Marjorie -- and it doesn't look like MTG is sweating it. She does sweat during her CrossFit workouts though ... that much we know, something she's documented well.
Seems like Marjorie wants to show off the results. We'll say this ... she looks pretty good!