Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Hot Bikini Pic for 50th Birthday

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from Congress catfights to celebrate her born day -- and it seems she's responding to an insult hurled her way ... by showing off her figure.

The Georgia congresswoman shared an IG pic of herself on Memorial Day -- which just so happened to be her 50th birthday -- where she's rocking a baby blue bikini, complete with a patriotic cowboy hat ... and she reflected on the milestone with a lengthy caption.

MTG proudly listed off her achievements -- everything from being the first in her family to graduate college, to raising 3 kids while instilling them with faith, and running successful businesses -- she's done it all, and then some.

Green also boasted about juggling her work duties alongside her hobbies -- all of which she says is possible with "God's grace that I don't deserve but am thankful for beyond words."

Her bday post stirred up quite the mixed bag of reactions -- some showered her with well-wishes on her special day, praising her confidence in rocking the two-piece ... while others seemed convinced the picture had been photoshopped.

Play video content 5/16/24

In any case ... it's no doubt a quiet shot at Rep. Jasmine Crockett -- who recently said MTG had a "bleached blonde bad built butch body" ... this after Greene had made fun of her eyelashes. It made for a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill, akin to "The Jerry Springer Show."

Play video content

On its face ... you could interpret this as a message -- namely, how's this for a butch body?!?

No surprise, but Crockett didn't send any birthday wishes to Marjorie -- and it doesn't look like MTG is sweating it. She does sweat during her CrossFit workouts though ... that much we know, something she's documented well.